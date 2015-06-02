Newcastle released Taylor and Gutierrez in same phone call

Ryan Taylor says he was informed he was to be released by Newcastle United during a phone call from John Carver, before the head coach asked him to pass the phone to Jonas Gutierrez so he could be delivered the same news.

The defender, who was at St James' Park for six years, and his Argentinian team-mate were both part of the squad that secured safety with a final-day 2-0 win over - Gutierrez scoring the second goal, while Taylor was an unused substitute.

"John Carver rang me and told me the club weren't going to offer me a new deal," Taylor, who is with Gutierrez on a coaching course in Northern Ireland, told Sky Sports News.

"Then he asked me to pass the phone to Jonas, which was unbelievable."

Taylor, though, does have some sympathy for the predicament Carver was placed in, adding: "I spoke to him and he seemed upset about telling two good pros, who have been there a long time, that it's come to an end.

"I can't really blame John because he's under instructions on what to do."

Newcastle confirmed the pair would be leaving the club in a statement released on Friday.