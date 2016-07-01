Newcastle sign Ritchie from Bournemouth

Scotland winger Matt Ritchie has signed a five-year deal with Newcastle United following his switch from AFC Bournemouth.

The move will see Bournemouth receive an undisclosed fee, reportedly in the region of £12million, for the 26-year-old, who scored four goals in 37 Premier League appearances last season.

Despite Rafael Benitez's side's relegation to the Championship, the Spaniard has been able to convince Ritchie to drop down a division ahead of the coming campaign.

"It's an unbelievable feeling to come to a football club like this," Ritchie told the club's official website.

"I loved it at Bournemouth - I had a fantastic time there and it had a huge impact on my career.

"But when a club like Newcastle comes calling, I couldn't pass up this opportunity.

"It's fantastic to be here and I'm really looking forward to the challenge of getting the club back in the Premier League."

Ritchie becomes Benitez's third signing of the close-season, following goalkeeper Matz Sels and forward Dwight Gayle to St James' Park.