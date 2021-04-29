Newcastle transfer news: Magpies to fight AC Milan and Norwich for Celtic’s Kristoffer Ajer

Newcastle will reportedly bid £8 million for Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer as they look to beat AC Milan and Norwich City to his signature.

The 23-year-old is about to enter the final year of his contract at Celtic Park after five years at the club.

According to the Mail Online, Celtic value the Norway international at £25m but are unlikely to earn that figure due to the defender’s contract situation.

If the Scottish side hold out for a higher fee, they will run the risk of losing Ajer for free next summer when his contract expires.

The outlet writes that the centre-back is determined to leave and sees Newcastle as an appealing option.

The Magpies will make an opening bid of £8m, but could face competition from other interested clubs like Milan and Norwich.

However, Ajer thinks that earning regular game time at St. James’ Park would be a good career move.

The 21-time Norway international has also been encouraged to depart Glasgow by his national team manager Stale Solbakken.

“He has to change league now. He must. He does not have enough challenges in everyday life there,” Solbakken said.

