Newcastle want 'reassessment' of FA charge

Newcastle United have accepted a Football Association charge of failing to control their players but have asked for it to be "reassessed due to mitigating circumstances".

A number of players from Steve McClaren's side confronted referee Robert Madley after Fabricio Coloccini was shown a red card in the 3-0 defeat to Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Sunday.

The FA upheld Coloccini's appeal against his one-game suspension after accepting Madley had made "an obvious error", but issued a charge against the club for the resulting behaviour of their players.

"Newcastle United have admitted a charge of failing to control their players in last weekend's Tyne-Wear derby defeat at Sunderland," a club statement released on Friday read.

"The charge relates to the players' reaction to the match official's decision, which saw Sunderland awarded a penalty and captain Fabricio Coloccini issued with a red card, which has since been rescinded.

"The club has admitted the charge but has submitted an application for it to be reassessed due to mitigating circumstances."

The defeat leaves Newcastle second from bottom of the Premier League ahead of their home clash with Stoke City on Saturday.