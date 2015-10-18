Newcastle win was coming, says four-goal hero Wijnaldum

Newcastle United star Georginio Wijnaldum revealed he felt a victory was coming after his stunning four-goal haul helped to secure a 6-2 win over Norwich City on Sunday.

The triumph at St James' Park was Newcastle's first of the Premier League season after nine attempts and took them off the bottom of the table ahead of the derby against Sunderland next Sunday.

Wijnaldum, 24, opened the scoring with a low strike in the first half, before netting a headed goal to restore the hosts' lead after Norwich had equalised.

With the score at 4-2, he then struck twice in the closing stages - another header and a deflected long-range strike - to put the icing on the cake of a vital win he thought had been close to arriving for weeks.

"I did it one time before for Feyenoord against FC Groningen," he said to Sky Sports.

"It was a home game - I scored also four but it was two penalties and two normal goals. Here it was two headers and two shots.

"Of course we needed the win. We had a few games where we played good especially in the first half but at end of game we only had one point.

"Against Chelsea we deserved three points but we gave it away in the second half. Every day we have worked hard to get the result we got in this game."

Wijnaldum is only the second Newcastle player - after club great Alan Shearer - to score four goals in a Premier League match.