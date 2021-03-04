Newport move two home matches to Cardiff due to state of Rodney Parade pitch

Newport’s next two home matches in Sky Bet League Two will be played at the Cardiff City Stadium.

The Sky Bet League Two club have called upon the help of their Welsh neighbours after a string of issues with their Rodney Parade pitch.

Home fixtures with Bradford (March 9) and Leyton Orient (March 20) will occur at Cardiff’s stadium to allow Newport’s playing surface sufficient time to recover after it was unable to be re-laid last summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Exiles chairman Gavin Foxall said: “We are very grateful to colleagues at the EFL for their support and understanding in these unprecedented times.

“My thanks and appreciation to Ken Choo and all the staff at Cardiff City for accommodating. It is a good example of how the football community comes together in challenging circumstances.”

An EFL statement read: “At its meeting today, the EFL Board granted a dispensation to Newport County to play their next two home fixtures away from Rodney Parade.

“This came following a request from the club to aid the recovery of the Rodney Parade pitch, which has been severely impacted after the recent inclement weather and to leave it in the optimum condition ahead of the final games of the season.”

The Dragons rugby team, who share Rodney Parade with Newport, are due to play three consecutive Guinness PRO14 home matches in March, and managing director Mark Jones added: “We have been in dialogue with Newport County AFC and understand the decision they have taken to take two games to Cardiff.

“With three back-to-back home weekends for Dragons in March, this decision will allow us to protect the pitch and aid its recovery before Newport County AFC return to Rodney Parade at the end of the month.”