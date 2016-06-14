Neymar apologises for explicit Instagram post

Neymar has apologised for an Instagram post that caused controversy following Brazil's Copa America exit at the hands of Peru.

Following his country's 1-0 defeat on Sunday night, the Barcelona attacker posted a picture to his 51 million followers.

The caption spoke of his pride to wear the Brazil shirt, and said that, after this disappointment, "a lot of a****** will appear to talk s***".

Now, again on Instagram, the 24-year-old has issued an apology for the language he used in his previous message.

"Five minutes in Brazil was enough to realise that my rant on Instagram has had a negative impact," Neymar wrote.

"What I have heard from people who met me at the airport was that I 'overdid' it. I admit: Yes, I overdid it. To apologise to all who were offended is the least I can do.

"I wrote it after the result of Brazil against Peru, and I was very upset with the elimination and disgusted with the words I heard and read aimed at those players - after all, I am part of that group."

The Brazil captain was not in the squad for the tournament as he chose instead to focus on the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

And he acknowledged that competition as he closed his post.

"Now I must apologise and move on, enjoy the rest of my vacation and begin preparation for the Olympics," he added.

"That is our goal now."