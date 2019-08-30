Neymar return to Barcelona is OFF after PSG counter-offer rejected

The Brazilian’s potential return to the Camp Nou has been one of the transfer sagas of the summer and talks have continued this week ahead of deadline day on September 2.

However, El Mundo Deportivo reports on Friday that the move has been all but ruled out after Barcça failed to reach an agreement with PSG.

The Catalan club have considered a complex proposal involving a large sum of cash as well as Ousmane Dembele, Ivan Rakitic and Jean-Clair Todibo.

However, the Barcelona board has decided that such a proposal is not financially viable and have rejected the counter-offer.

That means that Neymar’s return to Catalonia is very unlikely, save for some late and dramatic developments.

