Barcelona have a plan to lure Neymar back to the Camp Nou

So say the Daily Record, who claim that both players will be put on the table as Barça try to re-sign the player they sold for €222m in summer 2017.

Neymar has endured a difficult season in the French capital, having missed three months through injury – including PSG’s ignominious early Champions League exit for the second year running.

Reports have long suggested that the Brazilian is unsettled in France and would like a return to Spain, but his huge price tag and astronomical €30m post-tax salary make it difficult for Barcelona or Real Madrid to sign him.

However, the offer of two players may tempt PSG into considering as they aim to satisfy Kylian Mbappe and gear their team towards the 20-year-old sensation.

Last week, Mbappe suggested that a move “elsewhere for a new project” may be appealing, though PSG boss Thomas Tuchel was quick to remind the youngster that he has a perfectly good challenge at his current club.

“He has big goals and lots of confidence,” said the German. “That's why he decided to make that speech.

“He's got his ideas and he's very smart. He knows what to do and when to do so.

“On the other hand, the door is open to take more responsibility, like everyone else. It’s not necessary to say it in public, and you need to do it every day: be on time, sleep, eat and play professionally.”

NOW READ…

QUIZ! Can you name all 28 clubs to win the Europa League/UEFA Cup?

FEATURE How to win the Champions League – by the men who’ve done it