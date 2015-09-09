Neymar: Brazil not a one-man team

Neymar has insisted that Brazil are not a one-man team and is adamant they have plenty of options up front in his absence.

Brazil beat Costa Rica 1-0 at the weekend before recording a 4-1 win over United States on Tuesday, with Neymar netting twice against Jurgen Klinsmann's men to take his tally for Brazil to 46.

Coach Dunga will have to make do without the services of the Barcelona attacker in next month's World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Venezuela following his red card at the Copa America, but Neymar feels that is no cause for concern.

"I think Brazil have great players who can replace any absence," said Neymar.

"Brazil has never been a one-man team. I can only congratulate the entire team for its fine performance in the past two games.

"Douglas Costa has been playing very well for Bayern Munich and Brazil. He did a great job together with Marcelo. They are great players who can make a difference."

Neymar also stressed that he always gives his all for the national team and is ready to help out Dunga whenever he needs him.

He added: "I'm here to help. I like to be on the pitch and I always want to play. I'm always available for the coach and when I play I have to give my best and try to score to help the team."