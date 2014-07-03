Neymar congratulates 'talented' Rodriguez

Brazil star Neymar congratulated Colombia attacker James Rodriguez for showcasing his talent at the FIFA World Cup.

With five goals and two assists, Rodriguez has starred in Brazil and led his team to a quarter-final meeting with the hosts on Friday.

Neymar, who has scored four times, praised Monaco attacking midfielder Rodriguez for his efforts at the tournament so far.

The Barcelona star's praise came just a day after Brazil goalkeeper Victor said the 22-year-old Colombian was not "special".

"James Rodriguez is a great player. I just said how talented he is," Neymar told a news conference.

"Even though he is really young, only 22 years of age, and he has come and showed us how good of a player he is. I have to congratulate him for this.

"But I hope his winning streak ends now and that the Brazil squad moves forward. I say that with all respect, of course."

Neymar said he was wary of a Colombia side who have claimed four wins from as many games at the tournament.

"Of course, they are a great team that has been winning all of their games and they have been showing they are a force to be reckoned with during games," he said.