Neymar could return for Barcelona in Copa semi

Gerardo Martino's side hold a 2-0 advantage heading into the second leg of their semi-final clash against Real Sociedad in San Sebastian.

Neymar has not featured in Barca's last seven matches after sustaining an ankle injury at Getafe two Copa rounds ago, but the 22-year-old has now returned to training.

And, although he is yet to be declared fully fit, Neymar has been named in the Catalans' 25-man travelling party for the tie.

"He's not in pain and physically he's doing well," said Martino.

Following an at times laboured performance in the first encounter at the Camp Nou, Martino has called for more of the swagger that saw his team secure a 4-1 comeback win at Sevilla and return to the Liga summit at the weekend.

"I think it's important to control the game tomorrow. We're not interested in a back and forth match," he added.

"We have a decisive game tomorrow. We can't give our rivals opportunities."