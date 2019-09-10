Jorge Jesus highlights main reason why Neymar isn't on Cristiano Ronaldo's level

Flamengo manager Jorge Jesus believes Neymar must become smarter on the field if he is to reach the level of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Jesus, a Portuguese coach who previously bossed Benfica and Sporting CP, one of Ronaldo's former clubs, has called on Neymar to change his approach if he wants to match the Juventus forward.

And Jesus believes Ronaldo is an example to every aspiring footballer in the world.

"For me, Cristiano Ronaldo is the best," he told Globo Esporte. "I don't have any doubts about that. He doesn't score 10 or 20 goals but 30, 40 or 50.

"He doesn't need to be as 'artistic' as [Lionel] Messi. Everyone needs to look at Ronaldo. Not just for his quality but for how he is as a professional, how he reached the level he's at. It should be a lesson to any child who wants to play football.

"[Neymar] needs to change the way he thinks or he won't get to that level. If what you have away from the game is more important than perfecting your own play, you'll never become the best. That's what Ronaldo has, the passion (to succeed). That's the difference."

Neymar made his first appearance of 2019/20 in Brazil's 2-2 draw with Colombia on Saturday.

READ MORE...

Who would play every Premier League manager if they were cast in a Hollywood film?

What’s Lionel Messi like in real life? From mumbling diamond to mercurial genius – but still a man of few words

Ranked! EVERY England manager from worst to best