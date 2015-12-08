Neymar ends Barca's duck in player of the month awards

Neymar has been named La Liga's Player of the Month for November, the first Barcelona man to be given the award.

The Brazilian, who netted five goals in three games for the Spanish giants last month, is the first Barca player to win the prize since its inception at the start of the 2013-14 campaign.

Despite the Catalan club winning the league title, the Copa del Rey and the Champions League last season, no member of the Barcelona squad picked up the award and overall it has taken until the 21st time of asking for Neymar to end the streak.

The 23-year-old, who has a league-leading 14 goals so far this term, is the 15th forward to have claimed the player of the month gong.

Five players have taken home the title on more than one occasion, including Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid's Diego Godin and Antoine Griezmann, Nolito of Celta Vigo and the former Arsenal striker Carlos Vela - now at Real Sociedad.

Barca currently sit top of La Liga on 34 points, two ahead of Atletico and four above fierce rivals Real.