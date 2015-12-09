Neymar to feature at Club World Cup, claims father

Neymar's father believes his son will complete his comeback from a groin injury in time to play for Barcelona at the Club World Cup later this month.

On Tuesday it was announced that Neymar had sustained the problem in training ahead of Barca's final Champions League Group E fixture at Bayer Leverkusen.

No timescale was put on Neymar's return to action, with Barca scheduled to play in the Club World Cup semi-final on December 17, with a final or third/fourth place play-off three days later.

And the player's father, Neymar Snr, believes his son will be back in time to feature at the tournament in Japan.

"It's an injury like any other, level two. It will take Neymar away for a week at least," he told ESPN Brazil.

"They [Barcelona] had knowledge that some players would rest, especially in these games where the team does not need all the players.

"I believe in the final of the Club World Cup he'll be fine. It's a good time, but he will work out to recover soon as possible."