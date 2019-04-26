Neymar handed three-match ban by UEFA for VAR rant after PSG-Man Utd tie

Neymar has been hit with a three-match European ban by UEFA for his expletive social media post about the penalty awarded to Manchester United in their Champions League victory over Paris St Germain last month.

A spot-kick scored by Marcus Rashford in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time secured a 3-1 away victory for United, who progressed on away goals to the quarter-finals at PSG’s expense.

The penalty was awarded by VAR after Diogo Dalot’s shot struck Presnel Kimpembe on the arm, but Neymar, who was injured so watched the match from the sidelines, was adamant the spot-kick should not have been given.

Neymar missed both legs of the Paris St Germain-Manchester United tie through injury (Mike Egerton/PA).

In a social media post, the 27-year-old, who missed both legs of the tie, wrote: “This is a disgrace, they put four people that know nothing about football in charge of looking at the replay for VAR.

“There is no penalty. How can it be a handball when it hits his back! Go f**k yourselves!”

UEFA confirmed the outcome of the disciplinary case on Friday evening and Neymar’s punishment means he will miss half of next season’s group stage.

The governing body said in a statement that it had “decided to suspend the Paris St Germain player Neymar Junior for three UEFA competition matches for which he would be otherwise eligible for insulting match officials”.

The decision to award Manchester United a last-gasp penalty brought a furious response from Neymar (John Walton/PA).

Elsewhere, Dynamo Kiev were fined 60,000 euros (£52,920) for crowd disturbances during the home Europa League tie against Chelsea on March 14, which the Ukraine side lost 5-0.

The charges were for setting off fireworks, field invasions by supporters, use of a laser pointer, throwing of objects, blocked stairways and a kit infringement.

Schalke were fined 5,000 euros (£4,400) for the “acts of damages done by its supporters” during the Champions League last 16 tie at Manchester City on March 12.

Schalke were fined for the ‘acts of damages done by its supporters’ during the Champions League clash at Manchester City (Martin Rickett/PA).

The German club were also ordered to contact Manchester City within 30 days “for the settlement of the damages caused by its supporters”.

Bayern Munich were fined 12,000 euros (£10,500) for blocked stairways in their last-16 home match against Liverpool on March 13, while a kit infringement charge brought a warning and disciplinary proceedings against the Bundesliga side for displaying illicit banners were dropped.

On the international front, the Republic of Ireland were fined 10,000 euros (£8,800) for the throwing of objects by supporters during the Euro 2020 Group D qualifier against Georgia on March 26.

The Czech Football Association was fined 10,000 euros (£8,800) and coach Jaroslav Silhavy given a one-match ban, suspended for a year, following a late kick-off in their Euro 2020 qualifier against England at Wembley on March 22.