Neymar hopes Barcelona can land Pogba

Neymar has revealed he would love to play with Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba at Barcelona.

The France midfielder, 23, was heavily linked with a move to Camp Nou prior to the 2015-16 season but eventually stayed with the Italian champions.

Neymar played against Pogba in the Champions League final last season and, when asked who he would like to line-up alongside, he told La Liga's official website: "Paul Pogba - he is a player who would fit in well here at Barcelona.

"What I like about Barcelona is that the players we have are fantastic. The best is [Lionel] Messi, and my best friend in football is [Dani] Alves."

Neymar was also questioned on the memorabilia he has gathered throughout his career and again praised Pogba when asked whose shirt he would like to add to his collection.

The Brazil captain added: "I would like to have Pogba's shirt. He’s young, I like how he plays, how he behaves. I'd love to swap shirts with him.

"I have many shirts that mean a lot to me. My first as a professional, the first with Barcelona, I have many from our team and shirts belonging to idols of mine like Robinho, Ronaldo, Ronaldinho…

"Robinho was my childhood idol. I loved how he played at Santos."