Neymar: I will sign new Barca deal

Barcelona forward Neymar has pledged to renew his contract after revealing negotiations are underway amid interest from Manchester United.

Neymar has three years remaining on his existing contract but he attempted to allay fears of a Barca exit following his four-goal haul in Saturday's 5-2 humbling of Rayo Vallecano.

United targeted Neymar during the transfer window and the Brazil international's father last week confirmed an offer was made by the Premier League champions.

Speaking to BeIN Sports, the 23-year-old Neymar said: "The renewal is under way. I still have years left on my contract.

"I'm going to sign. The fans can relax."

Neymar tops the La Liga goalscoring charts this season with eight goals in as many matches.