Neymar intends to end his career at Santos

Neymar, 22, left Santos for Barcelona in June last year in his first move to a European club, and he has been tipped to star at the FIFA World Cup.

While a return to his homeland appears a long time away, Neymar said he would definitely play in Brazil again – with his final season to be at Santos.

"This is something to think about, I want to play for another team in Brazil, it wouldn't be a problem to sit down and hear an offer," Neymar said.

"The club can be from Sao Paulo, from Rio de Janeiro or from any other state of Brazil, the only that is certain is that I will end my career at Santos."

Neymar said there were several reasons behind his decision to leave Santos, including a new challenge in La Liga and the UEFA Champions League.

"It wasn't just about the money, that's not why I left," he said.

"I wanted to live a dream, play other competitions, play the Champions League, grow, evolve, learn another language, that's what motivated me to come to the European continent."