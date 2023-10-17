Neymar is one of the greatest players in the history of world football, says Brazil boss

Brazil coach Fernando Diniz has defended Neymar after recent criticism, calling the former Barcelona forward "one of the greatest players in the history of world football".

Neymar, who now plays for Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League after spending six seasons with Paris Saint-Germain, was criticised by fans and media in Brazil following their disappointing draw at home to Venezuela last week.

The 31-year-old was also hit by a bag of popcorn thrown from the stands by supporters at the Arena Pantanal in Cuiaba on Thursday.

"No coach in the world would give up on Neymar with the hunger he has and the desire he has," Diniz said.

"Again, [against Venezuela] he was decisive, he provided an assist. I already said that Neymar is one of the greatest players in the history of Brazilian football and world football."

Neymar recently overtook Pele to become Brazil's all-time top scorer, but the former Santos attacker has yet to win a major honour with his national team.

"One thing worth mentioning is Neymar's numbers," Diniz said. "He is first in almost all important aspects for a striker: first in goals, assists, goal participation, dribbling... the numbers explain why he is here."

Neymar also defended himself after the game, and the popcorn incident, saying he loves nothing more than representing Brazil.

"I don't come here on holiday, much less to go for a walk," he said. "I came to do what I love most, which is to play football and defend my country.

"Obviously, we are out there doing our best, giving our best, and often the result doesn't come, and it is not what the fans expect."

