Neymar’s return to Barcelona is “getting closer” – but PSG still aren't convinced

Marca reports that the first meeting between the two clubs ended without an agreement in place.

Barcelona were represented by Bordas, Eric Abidal, Oscar Graeu and Andre Cury during talks in the French capital on Tuesday as they negotiated the Brazilian’s return two years after his world record €222 million departure.

"There's still no agreement,” Bordas said to reporters on his return to Catalonia.

“We're negotiating, we're getting closer.”

Another meeting is expected to be held shortly, with the transfer deadline in Spain set for September 2.

French outlet Le Parisien claims that the offer tabled by Barcelona was of €170 million paid over two instalments.

Ousmane Dembele was also offered in exchange as part of the deal, but PSG aren’t convinced by the proposal.

Neymar has made it clear that he is only interested in a move to Barcelona, despite interest from Real Madrid and Juventus during the summer window.

