Neymar to miss PSG's Montpellier clash

Paris Saint-Germain will be without Neymar away to Montpellier in Ligue 1 on Saturday due to reported a minor foot problem.

The Brazil international has not been named in the squad to travel to Stade de la Mosson, as coach Unai Emery takes a cautious approach with the most expensive player in the world.

The 25-year-old attacker, who joined PSG from Barcelona for €222million in August, has made a strong start to life in the French capital, scoring four goals and supplying the same number of assists in his first five Ligue 1 appearances.

He also netted on his Champions League debut for PSG in a 5-0 victory away to Celtic and is expected to be available when Emery's side host Bayern Munich in the competition next Wednesday.

Neymar - on Friday confirmed as one of three finalists for the FIFA Best Men's Player award in 2017 - was caught up in a small spat with attacking team-mate Edinson Cavani during a 2-0 win over Lyon last time out, the pair arguing over who would take a 79th-minute penalty at the Parc des Princes.

The Uruguay centre-forward won the battle of wills but failed to score, prompting Emery to confirm he will dictate which of the two will be first choice from 12 yards out in the future.