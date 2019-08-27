Barcelona ready final Neymar bid – but have two different offers to decide on

Barcelona are set to decide between two different bid options as they launch a final attempt to sign Neymar, report Marca.

The La Liga champions have already had three offers rebuffed by PSG this summer as they attempt to reacquire the player they sold to the French giants for £198m in 2017.

And with time running out before the European transfer window closes next Monday, the Blaugrana are readying one final push.

The club’s directors met on Monday to decide whether to propose a £154m loan deal with an obligation to purchase the Brazil international outright next summer, or to include Ousmane Dembele as part of a players-plus-cash package.

Dembele wants to remain at the Camp Nou, however, and recent injuries to Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani have complicated matters for PSG.

Meanwhile, the French side have told Real Madrid that they must include Vinicius Junior as a makeweight in any bid for Neymar.

