Neymar, Rafinha return for Barcelona

Neymar and Rafinha have returned to the Barcelona squad for Sunday's LaLiga match against Valencia at Camp Nou.

The Brazilian duo missed the 2-1 defeat to Deportivo La Coruna last week, with Neymar having picked up an abductor problem, while Rafinha was suffering from gastroenteritis.

However, both players have been passed fit for the visit of Voro's side and have been included in Luis Enrique's 18-man party.

Defender Jeremy Mathieu has returned to full fitness but has been left out, as have Arda Turan and goalkeeper Jordi Masip.

A win for Barca would see them close back to within two points of leaders Real Madrid, having played a game more.