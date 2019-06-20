Real Madrid could offer cash plus player in stunning bid to sign Neymar

The Brazil star has been heavily linked with an exit this summer after a disappointing and injury-hit campaign in France.

Mundo Deportivo reports on Thursday that Real President Florentino Perez has long been an admirer of the winger, having tried to sign him in 2013, and is willing to continue a huge summer spending spree to sign him.

Bale and Rodriguez are not in coach Zinedine Zidane’s plans for next season and could be included in a deal along with a whopping €130 million transfer fee.

Zidane is said to prefer the capture of Manchester United’s Paul Pogba to reinforce his midfield, but Perez believes securing Neymar would be a strategic signing on a sporting and commercial level.

The report claims that despite the high-profile arrival of Chelsea’s Eden Hazard, the Merengues president believes he needs a player with more superstar pull after losing Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus last summer.

Neymar left Barcelona for PSG in a world record €222 million move in August 2017 and is said to favour a return to Catalunya after deciding he wants to leave the Ligue 1 champions.

However, Perez is willing to hand him a net salary of €30 million, €6 million short of his earnings at PSG, as well as throwing in a house.

Barcelona could use players like Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele, Ivan Rakitic or Samuel Umtiti in negotiations to bring the 27-year-old back to Camp Nou.

Read more...

ONES TO WATCH 6 players who you can expect to set the Africa Cup of Nations alight

ANALYSIS The two sides to Phil Foden – and 4 other things we learned from the England U21s against France

