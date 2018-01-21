Neymar to Real Madrid stories manufactured by Spanish press, claims Marquinhos

Reports linking Neymar with a move to Real Madrid have been manufactured by the Spanish press in an attempt to unsettle the Brazilian, according to Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Marquinhos.

Neymar became the world's most expensive player when he signed for PSG from Barcelona in a €222million deal in August.

But Spanish media outlets have consistently linked Neymar with a move to Barcelona's arch rivals as a potential successor to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Neymar has scored 15 Ligue 1 goals to help PSG establish a strong lead at the top of the table, but he has clashed with strike partner Edinson Cavani over penalty duties.

Marquinhos, however, claims Neymar is settled in the French capital, with PSG set to face Madrid in the last-16 of the Champions League next month.

"The Spanish press? I think they want to bother us a bit," the defender told Canal+ ahead of Sunday's trip to second-placed Lyon.

"When we see the performance of Neymar, I think they want to make confusion in his head.

"They play with us. He has just arrived in Paris.

"Everyone sees that he is good and happy. He has friends here and he has everything he needs to bring him to his goals."