Neymar set to finally return for PSG

Neymar could face a hostile reception when he makes his seasonal debut for Paris St Germain as they take on Strasbourg in Ligue 1.

The Brazil forward did not conceal his desire to leave the club during the summer, but eventually remained in the French capital after a return to Barcelona fell through.

The 27-year-old is yet to make an appearance for PSG since the negotiations failed but is expected to make Thomas Tuchel’s starting XI as the Parisians host Strasbourg.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Tuchel said: “The transfer market is over, we can focus on us now.

“I’m convinced that Neymar will give everything to help us achieve our goals this season.”

The squad could also be boosted by the debut of Argentine striker Mauro Icardi, who joined on a season-long loan from Inter Milan on deadline day.

“Icardi must find his rhythm,” said Tuchel.

“His presence in the team is a good thing, he could play tomorrow.”

Tuchel confirmed goalkeeper Keylor Navas, who recently joined on a two-year contract from Real Madrid, will make his first appearance for PSG after representing Costa Rica over the international break.

Strikers Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani are closing in on match fitness after suffering injuries but neither has been included in this weekend’s squad.

Strasbourg, who have yet to claim a Ligue 1 win this season, were the only club not to suffer a league loss at the hands of PSG last term.

Thierry Laurey’s side held PSG to draws in both encounters last season, but the coach said: “We will be very vigilant, especially at the beginning of the match because they will probably want to put us under pressure from the kick-off.

“We know it’s going to be very difficult, but it’s not impossible.”

Laurey will be without midfielder Youssouf Fofana, who is sidelined due to injury, whilst Anthony Caci and Ismael Aaneba are doubtful due to fitness concerns.