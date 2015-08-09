Neymar sidelined by mumps

Neymar will miss Barcelona's UEFA Super Cup and Supercopa de Espana games after being diagnosed with mumps.

Barca are due to take on Sevilla in the Super Cup in Tiblisi on Tuesday, before two legs of the domestic Supercopa against Athletic Bilbao on August 14 and 17.

But they will have to do so without the Brazil forward, who has come down with the viral infection.

A brief club statement released on Sunday read: "The first team medical staff at FC Barcelona has announced on Sunday that Neymar will be out for two weeks after being diagnosed with parotitis (mumps), despite the fact that he had previously been vaccinated against the disease."