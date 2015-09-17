'Neymar is staying at Barca' - father

Barcelona star Neymar is set for a long-term stay with the Liga giants after his father played down speculation surrounding the player's future.

The Brazil forward was linked with a move away during the transfer window, with reports suggesting Manchester United was his most likely destination.

Despite having Neymar under contract until mid-2018, the club have said that talks over a new deal for the 23-year-old are on track.

Neymar's father also talked down the speculation surrounding his son on Thursday.

"People can relax, Neymar is staying at Barca," Neymar Sr told Cuatro.

"We don't need to reach an agreement with Barca because he has three more years on his contract."

Neymar's start to the new season was disrupted by mumps, but he netted against Atletico Madrid in Barca's 2-1 Liga win on Saturday.

He played 90 minutes in Barca's 1-1 draw at Roma in the Champions League on Wednesday, while Luis Enrique's men host Levante in the league on Sunday.

Earlier, Barcelona technical director Robert Fernandez stated that negotiations over extended stays for Neymar and midfielder Rafinha were progressing well.

He told TV3: "They're on track. They're very important players who will be at Barcelona for many years."