Neymar suffers groin injury
Barcelona forward Neymar has suffered a groin injury in training, the club have announced.
Barcelona's in-form forward Neymar has suffered a groin injury ahead of Wednesday's Champions League game against Bayer Leverkusen.
The Brazil captain sustained the problem in a training session at the BayArena and was pictured walking off the pitch clutching the affected area.
A club statement read: "During training this evening, Neymar suffered a small injury to the adductor in his left leg. The evolution of the injury will determine his availability for the upcoming matches."
