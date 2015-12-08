Neymar suffers groin injury

Barcelona's in-form forward Neymar has suffered a groin injury ahead of Wednesday's Champions League game against Bayer Leverkusen.

The Brazil captain sustained the problem in a training session at the BayArena and was pictured walking off the pitch clutching the affected area.

A club statement read: "During training this evening, Neymar suffered a small injury to the adductor in his left leg. The evolution of the injury will determine his availability for the upcoming matches."