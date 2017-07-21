Neymar 'very happy' to stay at Barcelona, says Roberto
Sergi Roberto believes Neymar is happy at Barcelona, despite the star forward being linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain.
Neymar is "very happy" to stay at Barcelona amid growing speculation over his future, according to team-mate Sergi Roberto.
Brazil star Neymar is heavily linked with a shock move to Paris Saint-Germain, with the Ligue 1 giants reportedly ready to offer €222million for the 25-year-old.
Roberto talked up Neymar and said he believed the star forward was still happy at Barca, who are in the United States for the International Champions Cup.
"All I know is that Neymar is here with us in the U.S. and we are really happy about that," the Spaniard told reporters.
"We are so happy to have a player like Neymar at Barcelona. He has given us a lot through the last four years.
"We want to have the best players in the world with us and Neymar is one of them. I see him as being very happy to stay."
Neymar joined Barcelona in 2013 and has won two LaLiga titles and a Champions League with the Spanish giants.
