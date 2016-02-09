Neymar will be at Barcelona for years, claims director

Neymar will remain at Barcelona for years to come despite not yet agreeing a new contract, according to club director Carles Vilarrubi.

The Brazil captain sees his current deal at Camp Nou expire in 2018 and he has been linked with what would be a sensational switch to rivals Real Madrid as well as Manchester United.

Father and agent Neymar Snr claimed his son was the subject of a €190 million bid from United in the close-season.

But while contract discussions continue, Barca's vice-president of institutional and international relations Vilarrubi says the club are relaxed over the player's future.

"Everybody dreams of Neymar, but the club is very calm," he told TV3.

"The player is in the team of his dreams and is delighted, so everybody is happy, he will not go. Neymar will be here for many years.

"We are convinced that this issue will be resolved smoothly. Neymar wanted to play for the club, and Sandro Rosell achieved this, which you must recognise."