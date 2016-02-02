Neymar will not join Real Madrid - Ronaldinho

Former Barcelona star Ronaldinho is confident Neymar will not leave the Camp Nou for Real Madrid and has backed his compatriot to become the best player in the world.

Neymar has been linked by some with a switch to the Santiago Bernabeu in recent weeks following claims he met with a Madrid delegation in Zurich ahead of the FIFA Ballon d'Or ceremony last month.

The 23-year-old's representatives denied such a meeting took place, but that has not put an end to speculation he could follow in the footsteps of Luis Figo and controversially leave Barcelona for the Spanish capital.

Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane and Sergio Ramos both had their say on the matter last week, with the latter suggesting he would welcome Neymar with open arms.

However, Ronaldinho feels a transfer is very unlikely.

"I don't think Neymar will join Real Madrid," he told El Mundo Deportivo.

"I hope he will become the best player in the world. He is hugely talented and plays for the best club in the world.

"I think he has what it takes to become the best."

Neymar has a contract with Barcelona until June 2018, but head coach Luis Enrique last week stated he is confident the Brazil international will agree to extend his deal.