Neymar would have cost PSG €430m, claims father

Paris Saint-Germain would have needed to pay €430million to prise Neymar away from Barcelona before he signed a new contract, according to the player's father.

The Ligue 1 champions were heavily linked with a move for the Brazil star, who moved to Europe to join Barca in 2013, before he penned a new five-year deal at Camp Nou last week.

Neymar's dad has now explained that PSG would have had to pay the €190m termination fee built into the 24-year-old's contract - plus a hefty amount of tax.

"With regard to the subject of PSG, there is a contradiction, due, apparently, to a lack of understanding," he told Globo Esporte.



"Well, the athlete is subject to pay the termination fine for breach of contract with any club. The club would support this payment in the region of €190m and would also have to compute the tax - in Spain, at the time, it was somewhere around 56 per cent.

"I believe that €430m was not an obscene value. The player was unattainable and priceless, in that Barcelona do not want to sell.



"In fact, even if the value was obscene, it is not my problem. It was the contracted amount."