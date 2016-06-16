NFL impressed by progress of new Tottenham stadium

NFL bosses have been left impressed by the progress Tottenham are making with their new stadium ahead of their landmark partnership.

Tottenham struck a 10-year deal with the NFL last year that will see the Premier League club host at least two American Football games a year at their new ground.

The new 61,000-seater stadium, which opens in 2018, will boast purpose-built facilities for NFL, as well as a retractable grass field and an artificial surface underneath.

After seeing the work on the new stadium first hand, executive vice-president international of the NFL, Mark Waller, said he was excited for the sport's future in north London.

"You can feel the energy and the progress being made," he said. "It's a great sign. This new stadium is critical for us.

"It certainly whets the appetite for our games here. Our relationship with the club and the Tottenham community is a very important part of our future plans in the UK.

"We are excited to see the full regeneration plan come to fruition as a key part of creating a great experience for our teams and fans."

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy told Spurs TV: "We're going into detail about all the areas we are sharing. They are very involved in absolute detail of every aspect of this stadium.

"It's very important that they buy into the construction process.

"They really engaged, and now we have regular weekly meetings."