Niang happy at Milan despite Leicester interest

AC Milan forward M'Baye Niang insists he "never thought" about leaving the Serie A outfit despite interest from Leicester City in the transfer window.

The 21-year-old has been in fine form this season, scoring eight goals in 17 appearances across all competitions.

His performances attracted the interest of the Premier League leaders, but Niang said leaving San Siro in January never crossed his mind.

"I never thought of leaving Milan, though some people thought I was already at Leicester," he told Milan News.

"I always had just Milan in my mind, as I also told [president] Adriano Galliani and the coach [Sinisa Mihajlovic].

"I wanted to end the season with the Rossoneri."

Niang went off injured in the 1-1 draw against Udinese last week and is a doubt for Sunday's clash with Gian Piero Gasperini's Genoa, where he spent the end of last season on loan.

"I am fine, the doctors are doing their best for me," he added. "We are a fine squad with many important players, so if I don't play then someone else will fill in.

"I had the opportunity to express myself at Genoa and the coach helped me a great deal. I thank them, but on Sunday if I play then I'll give my all for Milan.

"We believe in European qualification, but Sunday's match won't be decisive, there's a long way to go."