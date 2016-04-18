Niang recovery on track after car accident

M'Baye Niang's recovery is on course after he suffered ankle and shoulder injuries in a car accident in February, AC Milan have announced.

The 21-year-old striker damaged ankle ligaments and bruised his shoulder when he was involved in an incident hours after playing in his club's 1-0 win over Torino on February 27.

He was expected to be sidelined for around two months and Milan offered an update on his condition on Monday.

A club statement read: "Today, and in line with the times set after his injury, M'Baye Niang underwent a check-up in Amsterdam with professor Niek van Dijk.

"The results were satisfactory and a rehabilitation programme for a return to action was arranged. The recovery time will depend on the clinical response to the progressive increase in workload."

Former Caen man Niang has scored eight goals in 20 appearances for Milan this season.