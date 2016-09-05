Nice captain Baysse reassured by 'endearing' Balotelli

Nice captain Paul Baysse has felt reassured by Mario Balotelli's attitude and says the Italy striker is integrating well at the Ligue 1 club.

Liverpool paid a reported £16million to sign the controversial forward in August 2014, but his time on Merseyside proved disappointing with Balotelli scoring just once in 16 Premier League appearances.

Balotelli was also underwhelming during a loan spell at former club AC Milan last season and Liverpool opted to allow the 26-year-old to leave on a free transfer to Nice on deadline day.

The former Manchester City star has often made the headlines for the wrong reasons during his career, but Baysse has been impressed by the impression Balotelli has made at Nice thus far.

Speaking to Canal+ he said: "He arrived as a football player, not a star. He has integrated, it has gone very well. He's only been here a short time, but he is very endearing. He's quite a player.

"We did not know who he really was. Maybe we are a bit reassured and relieved to see what he is like in everyday life. He really has his feet on the ground."