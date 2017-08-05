Nice dismiss Dalbert to Inter reports

Nice left-back Dalbert will not be joining Inter, the French club's general manager Julien Fournier has insisted.

Dalbert signed for Nice from Vitoria de Guimaraes last year and made 33 appearances as they finished third in Ligue 1, securing Champions League qualification.

Lucien Favre's men will take on Napoli in the play-off round of that competition after seeing off Ajax in the third qualifying round.

And, despite reports to the contrary, Fournier is adamant Dalbert will not be linking up with Napoli's Serie A rivals Inter.

He told Radio Kiss Kiss: "Dalbert's our player, he’s not going to join Inter like the Italian press have been saying."

Nice visit Saint-Etienne in their Ligue 1 opener on Saturday before hosting Troyes and then visiting the Stadio San Paolo for the first leg with Napoli on August 16.