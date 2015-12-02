Nice v Paris Saint-Germain: Trapp wants no repeat of Angers stalemate

Kevin Trapp admits it was "not fun" to be a part of Paris Saint-Germain's draw with Angers and is eager to get back to winning ways against Nice on Friday.

Angers battled to a 0-0 draw on Tuesday to sustain their own strong first half to the Ligue 1 season and deny the champions all three points for only the third time in16 league games this season.

PSG goalkeeper Trapp accepts that a draw was a fair result but is looking to bounce back in style against Claude Puel's team.

"It was difficult because Angers played very deep. Their keeper also put in a great performance," he said after Monday's match.

"It's not good for us. These are tough games and they're not fun to play. But some teams play like this and we have to find a solution.

"Our aim is to win every game, but it's not always possible. But we also have the objective of not losing a game in Ligue 1 this season. So that's okay."

Nice were likewise held to a 0-0 draw on Tuesday as Lorient denied them the chance to bounce back from defeat to Toulouse.

Puel was questioned after making a number of changes to his side for the game but he hopes to see rotation give his squad the best chance of shocking PSG.

"I'm very satisfied with the game as it was very good and we were solid," he said. "I think we can have regrets that we didn't take any of our numerous chances, especially in the second half.

"There was a risk in changing the side so much. I wanted to have the opportunity to win this game at Lorient and keep enough in the tank in order to hope to win the game against Paris."

PSG have some concerns over Blaise Matuidi ahead of Friday's clash at the Allianz Riviera, with the France midfielder having been withdrawn at half-time of the Angers game with a knock.

Marco Verratti posted a message on Instagram claiming he was close to a return to full fitness after a month out with an ankle problem, though the Nice clash could come too soon for the Italy international.

Nice's Ricardo Pereira (groin) is a doubt to make the matchday squad.