Arsenal agree £72m deal to sign Nicolas Pepe - here's who they beat to his signature

Arsenal have agreed a £72m deal to sign Lille winger Nicolas Pepe, report the BBC.

The Gunners have been heavily linked with Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha this summer but have now struck a deal involving his fellow Ivory Coast international.

The north Londoners have yet to agree personal terms with the player, but the transfer should be completed within the next 48 hours.

Arsenal will pay the transfer fee in a series of instalments, allowing them to get around their restricted budget this summer.

Napoli also met Lille's asking price, but Pepe's representatives rejected the opportunity to move to the Stadio San Paolo.

Pepe enjoyed a sensational season in Ligue 1 last term, scoring 22 goals and providing 11 assists in France's top tier.

