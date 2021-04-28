Nigel Pearson set to agree three-year Bristol City deal

Nigel Pearson is close to agreeing a new three-year deal at Bristol City.

The 57-year-old’s contract is due to expire at the end of the season but could now pen fresh terms by the end of the week, the PA news agency understands.

He has met owner Steve Lansdown and, after positive talks, is expected to commit his future to the Robins.

Former Leicester and Watford boss Pearson replaced Dean Holden in February and has won two of his 12 games in charge. He saw his side throw away a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 to Luton on Saturday.

The Robins are 18th in the Sky Bet Championship and are on an eight-match winless run.

But the club is in a period of upheaval with 13 players out of contract in the summer and Pearson will need to rebuild.

Chief executive, Mark Ashton, who sits on the English Football League board, is also leaving for Ipswich at the end of the season.