Nigeria coach Keshi targeting Bosnia scalp

The Netherlands romped to a 5-1 win over defending champions Spain while Costa Rica defeated Uruguay 3-1 as the opening round of fixtures at the FIFA World Cup in Brazil served up plenty of eye-catching results.

And Keshi has challenged his players to produce a polished performance against a Bosnia side who frustrated Group F favourites Argentina before slipping to a 2-1 loss in their opener.

Despite being tournament debutants, Bosnia sit 21st in the world rankings – Nigeria are 44th – but Keshi is confident of springing a surprise.

Keshi said: "I'm not God, I'm just a coach and I will do what I have to do and that's it.

"Even the best coaches in the world cannot tell you they will win before the game.

"We will try to prepare ourselves, we will work together and see what happens.

"We saw (a surprise result from) Costa Rica, we saw (another surprise result) Holland and Spain.

"With football you never can tell, whatever comes my way, I will take it."

Saturday's crucial clash in Cuiaba will be the first meeting between the two countries, with Nigeria having started their World Cup campaign with a dour goalless draw against Iran.