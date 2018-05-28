Nigeria forward Moses Simon to miss World Cup through injury

Moses Simon will miss the World Cup due to injury, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has confirmed.

The 22-year-old forward scored twice in the Super Eagles' qualification campaign for the tournament and looked set to figure in the plans of head coach Salisu Yusuf.

However, Nigeria's technical adviser Gernot Rohr confirmed on Sunday Simon will miss the showcase event.

Rohr said: "It is unfortunate that [Moses] Simon won't be able to make it to the World Cup because of his injury.

"It is a sad day for us but there is nothing we can do about it because we must move forward."

Simon scored six goals for his club side Gent as they finished fourth in the Belgian First Division A.

Rohr spoke highly of the diminutive winger, lauding his impact for the national team.

"He is an important member of our squad because he took an active part in the qualifiers but this injury has come at the wrong time," he said.

Nigeria open their World Cup campaign against Croatia on June 16 before clashing with Iceland and then Argentina in Group D.