Nigeria leave it late to reach Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals

William Troost-Ekong’s late strike sent Nigeria into the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations at the expense of South Africa.

The Udinese centre-back struck in the 89th minute to seal a 2-1 win at the Cairo International Stadium.

Samuel Chukwueze opened the scoring for Nigeria in the first half only for Bongani Zungu to level in the second half after VAR intervened.

The Super Eagles will play Ivory Coast or Algeria in the semi-finals in Cairo on Sunday.

Chukwueze opened the scoring after 27 minutes when he linked with Arsenal’s Alex Iwobi to score at the second attempt.

Zungu levelled with 20 minutes remaining when he nodded in from a free-kick and it was given after a VAR check showed the ball came off Nigeria’s Odion Ighalo before it fell to an initially offside Zungu.

But Nigeria won it with a minute left when goalkeeper Ronwen Williams missed his punch from Moses Simon’s corner to allow Troost-Ekong to bundle in the winner.