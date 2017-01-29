Niltinho scores Chapecoense's first official goal since air tragedy

Niltinho scored Chapecoense's first official goal since the Colombian air tragedy which claimed the lives of 19 of the club's players and coach Caio Junior last November.

The plane carrying Chape to Medellin for the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana final against Atletico Nacional crashed in Cerro Gordo, forcing the club to rebuild ahead of the 2017 season.

After a 2-2 friendly draw with Palmeiras, Chape's first competitive match of the year versus Joinville in the Primeira Liga on Thursday ended 0-0. Against Internacional de Lages in their Campeonato Catarinense opener, though, they found the net.

Niltinho, a loan signing from Volta Redonda, had the honour of giving Vagner Mancini's side the lead at Arena Conda, converting the cross of Rossi - another new recruit - after just six minutes.

Wellington Paulista added their second just before the break and, although Internacional pulled one back through Enercino, Chape held on to get their Catarinense campaign off to a winning start.