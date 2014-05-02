Nine clubs still being investigated over FFP

The Investigatory Chamber of the Club Financial Control Body met to discuss 76 clubs whose finances have come under scrutiny, with the likes of Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain reportedly failing to meet regulations under the FFP initiative.

Clubs who fail FFP look set to face strong punishment, but UEFA confirmed on Friday that 67 of the clubs had now been cleared of any wrongdoing after submitting "additional information".

That leaves nine sides waiting to learn their fate.

A UEFA statement read: "Following the period in which the Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) Investigatory Chamber monitored the compliance of clubs with Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations, UEFA can confirm that of the 237 clubs which entered the 2013-14 UEFA club competitions (and were thus subject to this season's break-even requirements), 76 were requested to submit additional information.

"From that group, the examination as regards 67 clubs has come to an end and continues only in relation to the nine remaining clubs.

"Further information shall be provided once this process has been completed."