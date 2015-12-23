N'Jie out for at least two months

Mauricio Pochettino expects forward Clinton N'Jie to miss at least two months while he recovers from knee surgery.

Cameroon international N'Jie underwent surgery last week after suffering medial collateral ligament damage in the second half of Tottenham’s 4-1 Europa League win over Monaco on December 10.

And, speaking at his pre-match media conference ahead of Saturday's meeting with Norwich City, Pochettino said of N'Jie's absence: "I don't know but we will expect maybe two months or two-and-a-half.

"You never know because every day it's about how the knee responds but maybe two months or a little bit more."

Despite N'Jie's injury, Pochettino believes Tottenham - who could move into third by beating Norwich - sees no reason why his side cannot win the Premier League.

"People don't realise the effort we make and how hard our players work because we are the youngest squad in the Premier League," Pochettino added.

"Sometimes they deserve more praise for the position they have. Maybe the team deserve more praise than we have so far.

"Can we win the title? In football, all is possible.

"The last 10 games are very important and it's how you arrive there to attack different objectives or achieve important things. It's important how we arrive in the last 10 games."