Nkunku signs new four-year PSG deal

Promising Paris Saint-Germain teenager Christopher Nkunku has signed a new four-year deal with the Ligue 1 champions.

The 18-year-old made six senior appearances for the club last season, after making his debut in the 2-0 Champions League win over Shakhtar Donetsk in December.

Nkunku's contract had been due to expire in 2018, but Unai Emery's side have secured an extension to keep him at Parc des Princes until the end of the 2019-2020 campaign.

"Paris Saint-Germain are happy to announce the extension of Christopher Nkunku's contract for an additional two seasons," a club statement read.

"The French midfielder is now tied to the capital club until June 30, 2020."

Nkunku, who impressed in PSG's run to a first final in the UEFA Youth League last season, is delighted to see the club show faith in his potential.

"It's a big show of confidence on the part of the club," he told PSG's official website.

"I've worked hard to be able to get here and this renewal will push me to continue on this path and to progress here, at Paris Saint-Germain.

"PSG is the club of my heart, I am and have always been a 'parisien'. This is where I developed.

"Now, I have the ambition to impose myself here and I'm going to do everything to make it."