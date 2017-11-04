No ankle break as Cahill faces race for Australia v Honduras

Veteran Australia forward Tim Cahill has not suffered fracture to his right ankle.

Cahill limped out of Melbourne City's 1-0 defeat to Sydney FC on Friday, placing his participation in the Socceroos forthcoming World Cup showdown against Honduras into major doubt.

The 37-year-old will continue to be assessed ahead of the away leg next Friday but a scan revealed his injury is not as bad as first feared.

A statement released by Football Federation Australia read: "Tim Cahill underwent an X-ray on Friday night and an MRI scan on Saturday morning to determine the extent of an injury sustained to his right ankle.

"While no fracture was identified, monitoring and rehabilitation will be required to manage Cahill back to full fitness.

"The Socceroos' medical and coaching staff will determine Cahill’s eligibility for the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup Intercontinental play-off against Honduras."

The FFA are set to provide a further update on Cahill's condition later this weekend.

Australia host Honduras the second leg of the intercontinental play-off on November 15.